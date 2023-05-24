LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of motorcyclists stopped in Louisville on Wednesday to honor veterans and those who died to protect freedom in the U.S.
Run for the Wall is a group of motorcyclists who drive across the U.S., starting in California and ending in Washington D.C. The group wants to promote the true meaning of Memorial Day, a federal holiday that honors and mourns U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.
Once the group reaches Washington D.C., it will parade from the Pentagon to the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
On Wednesday, Run for the Wall stopped at Robley Rex VA Medical Center to honor those veterans. Motorcyclists and coordinators said the journey can be as emotional as the destination.
"It's a ride of healing for those wounded in action and a ride of remembrance for those killed in action," said Ted Kapner and Kirk Olson, Run for the Wall coordinators.
"This is my first time on the Run for the Wall and it really breaks my heart that I think all those people or soldiers who serve we tribute this run for them," said Nepo, a participant for Run for the Wall.
The ride has been happening every year since 1989.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.