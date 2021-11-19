LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD is celebrating World Toilet Day by reminding users of best practices to keep plumbing in working order.
According to a news release, MSD says toilet users should only flush "the three Ps, pee, poo and toilet paper." Anything else can clog pipes, like baby wipes, cotton balls, dental floss, diapers, hair and fish.
During the pandemic, MSD says the number of daily backups caused by clogged pipes almost doubled.
"Wipes do not break down, even if their labels read 'flushable,'" Brian Bingham, MSD Chief Operations Officer, said in a news release. "They twist, becoming stronger in a mass, blocking sewer lines and damaging pumps."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.