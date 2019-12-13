LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local sewer district officials said the repairs beneath Harrods Creek are going to take longer than expected.
Crews have worked 24/7 but are only roughly halfway done with building a protective box that will allow workers to go 35 feet into the ground to make the repairs.
Crews stopped the sewage overflow into the creek, but Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District said the public should still avoid the area.
Construction is expected to continue through at least next week.
