MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Mt. Washington has appointed a new police chief who will take office next month.
In a recorded city council meeting Monday night, members voted five to one in favor of appointing Marcus Laytham as the new police chief.
The city council includes Greg Gentry, Sandra Hockenbury, Troy Barr, Layne Abell, Bruce Gooden, Jr. and Curt Hudson. The meeting can be watched in full on the city's Facebook page at the link below.
Several minutes into the meeting, Mayor Stuart Owen, who was elected in Nov. 2022, said he would like to appoint Marcus Laytham as the city's new police chief.
"Laytham is a resident of Mt. Washington, grew up here. He's a graduate of Bullitt East. He went on to study Organizational Leadership at the University of Louisville," said Owen.
Laytham then addressed council and said discussed his history in law enforcement, including 23 years in Louisville.
"(I) spent 3 ½ years at the chief deputy at the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office before another opportunity arose back in Louisville in a civilian role that I'm currently in," said Laytham.
"There's probably one job I would consider leaving my current job for and this is it," he went on to say.
Council Members then went into Executive Session for about 30 minutes to discuss before voting on the appointment.
The only council member to vote against the appointment was Abell, who was vocal in the meeting about his opposition. Appointing Laytham as chief means current police chief Tim Morris would no longer have that role.
"Our current chief (Tim Morris) he's been here with the city, I think 17 years, I believe. He's a life-long resident of Mt. Washington, he owns a home here in Mt. Washington, he, his wife and children are residents of our city, he attended Bullitt East High School, he served as our chief of police now the last several years, after being approved by this very council," said Abell.
Morris became police chief in Mt. Washington in mid-2021.
After the vote Monday night, Owen announced that Laytham will be the city's new chief as of March 1, 2023.
"Marcus Laytham, bringing him to the police department, he's coming in for less money than what Chief Morris is making now. His retirement, the city, and I want this to be known: the city pays a lot of money into the retirement system for sworn officers, police officers. The city pays 50% of an officer's salary toward their retirement. With Mark Laytham, we will not be paying that," said Owen.
Owen said while Morris will no longer be the chief, the plan is for Morris to remain with the department.
At the end of the meeting, several council members expressed their appreciation and gratitude to Morris for his years of service to the community.
WDRB News reached out to Morris, Laytham, and the mayor's office to request interviews.
Laytham confirmed through a text message to WDRB that the council approved the appointment Monday night.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.