FILE - Referee Zack Clayton, right, steps in after challenger Muhammad Ali, second from right, knocked down defending heavyweight champion George Foreman, bottom, in the eighth round of their championship bout on Oct. 30, 1974, in Kinshasa, Zaire. Ali’s championship belt from the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday, July 24, 2022, for $6.18 million. (AP Photo/File)
The winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.
In a tweet Sunday, Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.
BREAKING—-Muhammad Ali’schampionship belt from 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ when he employed his rope-a-dope and defeated George Foreman—-just added to @IrsayCollection Just in time for the Aug. 2 show at Chicago’s Navy Pier (and Sept. 9 at Indy). Proud to be the steward!🙏 pic.twitter.com/REJOGV1Cwq
The belt will be displayed on Aug. 2 at Chicago’s Navy Pier and on Sept. 9 in Indianapolis.
“Proud to be the steward!” Irsay tweeted.
“After several hours of watching two bidders go back and forth over this belt, this proved to be a battle worthy of the Rumble itself,” Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions, said in a statement.
The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments. Ali stopped the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the African nation of Zaire. Ali won the fight in a knockout in the eighth round.
1 of 18
MUHAMMAD ALI 1-cutline-Courtesy-of-Michael-Gaffney.jpg
Muhammad Ali after a boxing match. (Photo by Michael Gaffney)
Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston, shouting and gesturing shortly after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. The bout lasted only one minute into the first round. Ali is the only man ever to win the world heavyweight boxing championship three times. He also won a gold medal in the light-heavyweight division at the 1960 Summer Olympic Games in Rome as a member of the U.S. Olympic boxing team. In 1964 he dropped the name Cassius Clay and adopted the Muslim name Muhammad Ali. (AP Photo/John Rooney)
Friends and family gathered near Muhammad Ali's grave for a ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery five years after his death. His headstone is engraved with one of his most famous quotes, "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room in heaven." June 3, 2021
Frazier hits Ali during the 15th round heavyweight fight
FILE - Joe Frazier hits Muhammad Ali with a left during the 15th round of their heavyweight title fight at New York's Madison Square Garden, in this March 8, 1971, file photo. Frazier was a relentless puncher filled with rage toward a fighter who couldn’t help but belittle him.(AP Photo/File)
FILE - Joe Frazier stands over Muhammad Ali in the 15th round of their boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York, in this March 8, 1971, file photo. They fought for 15 rounds, furiously at times, with Frazier moving forward in a crouch throwing big left hooks while Ali shot out fast jabs and right hands to counter him coming in.(AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 1973, file photo, boxer Muhammad Ali chops at a tree with an axe at his training camp in Deer Lake, Pa., in preparation for his return match against Ken Norton. The rustic Pennsylvania training camp where Ali prepared for some of his most famous fights has undergone an elaborate restoration. The camp in Deer Lake opened to the public Saturday, June 1, 2019 as a shrine to his life and career.(AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)
IMAGES | Remembering boxing legend Muhammad Ali "The Greatest"
1 of 18
MUHAMMAD ALI 1-cutline-Courtesy-of-Michael-Gaffney.jpg
Muhammad Ali after a boxing match. (Photo by Michael Gaffney)
MUHAMMAD ALI V SONNY LISTON - AP
Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston, shouting and gesturing shortly after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. The bout lasted only one minute into the first round. Ali is the only man ever to win the world heavyweight boxing championship three times. He also won a gold medal in the light-heavyweight division at the 1960 Summer Olympic Games in Rome as a member of the U.S. Olympic boxing team. In 1964 he dropped the name Cassius Clay and adopted the Muslim name Muhammad Ali. (AP Photo/John Rooney)
John Rooney
MUHAMMAD ALI 2-cutline-Courtesy-of-Michael-Gaffney.jpg
Muhammad Ali embraces children. (Photo by Michael Gaffney)
MUHAMMAD ALI -cutline-Courtesy-of-Michael-Gaffney.jpg
Muhammad Ali speaks with people. (Photo by Michael Gaffney)
Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali
MUHAMMAD ALI
Louisville native Cassius Clay, later to be named Muhammad Ali, stands with other medalists at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome.
File photo
MUHAMMAD ALI
Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, with Olympic teammates in Rome in 1960.
File photo
ALI MEMORIAL 5 YEARS - 6-3-2021.jpeg
Friends and family gathered near Muhammad Ali's grave for a ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery five years after his death. His headstone is engraved with one of his most famous quotes, "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room in heaven." June 3, 2021
ALI MEMORIAL 5 YEARS - 6-3-2021 (2).jpeg
Friends and family put flowers on Muhammad Ali's grave after a ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery five years after his death. June 3, 2021
ALI MEMORIAL 5 YEARS - 6-3-2021 (1).jpeg
Friends and family put flowers on Muhammad Ali's grave after a ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery five years after his death. June 3, 2021
CEREMONY MARKING 5 YEARS SINCE DEATH OF MUHAMMAD ALI - 6-3-2021 3 - brother.jpg
Rahman Ali couldn't contain his emotions at the ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery honoring his brother, Muhammad Ali, five years after his death. June 3, 2021
JOE FRAZIER AND MUHAMMAD ALI FIGHT - AP 3-8-1971 1.jpeg
FILE - In this March 8, 1971, file photo, boxer Joe Frazier, left, hits Muhammad Ali during the 15th round of their heavyweight title fight at New York's Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/File)
Ali-Frazier fight, Ali gets up
FILE - Boxer Muhammad Ali looks up towards Joe Frazier, center, during a title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, in this March 8, 1971, file photo. (AP Photo/File)
Frazier hits Ali during the 15th round heavyweight fight
FILE - Joe Frazier hits Muhammad Ali with a left during the 15th round of their heavyweight title fight at New York's Madison Square Garden, in this March 8, 1971, file photo. Frazier was a relentless puncher filled with rage toward a fighter who couldn’t help but belittle him.(AP Photo/File)
Frazier stands over Ali
FILE - Joe Frazier stands over Muhammad Ali in the 15th round of their boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York, in this March 8, 1971, file photo. They fought for 15 rounds, furiously at times, with Frazier moving forward in a crouch throwing big left hooks while Ali shot out fast jabs and right hands to counter him coming in.(AP Photo/File)
Muhammad Ali chops at a tree with an axe
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 1973, file photo, boxer Muhammad Ali chops at a tree with an axe at his training camp in Deer Lake, Pa., in preparation for his return match against Ken Norton. The rustic Pennsylvania training camp where Ali prepared for some of his most famous fights has undergone an elaborate restoration. The camp in Deer Lake opened to the public Saturday, June 1, 2019 as a shrine to his life and career.(AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)
Muhammad Ali Center Exterior
Pictured: The Muhammad Ali Center at 144 N. 6th Street in downtown Louisville. (WDRB file photo)
Spalding University honors Muhammad Ali by renaming athletic building
Copyright 2022. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.