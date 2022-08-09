LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My Morning Jacket will make its return home to Louisville this fall with a show at the KFC Yum! Center.
The arena announced in a news release Tuesday that the band will play in downtown Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 29. It's My Morning Jacket's first show in Louisville in six years.
Louisville - we are coming back for a special Halloween show on October 29th at the KFC Yum! Center! If you originally purchased tickets through Ticketmaster to our cancelled shows in June, please check your Inbox and/or Promo Inbox for an email from Production Simple pic.twitter.com/ysnQtDuGFO— my morning jacket (@mymorningjacket) August 9, 2022
My Morning Jacket planned to play at Iroquois Amphitheater on June 24 and at Waterfront Park on June 25 before vocalist and guitarist Jim James tested positive for COVID-19.
Ticket prices range from $39 to $69. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
