LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national company will operate and maintain the East End Crossing Tunnel, announced by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Monday.
Webber Infrastructure will manage the tunnel and three miles of connecting roadways in east Jefferson County. The tunnel has been managed through in-house staff and contractors.
According to a news release, the contract eliminates the administrative burden from KYTC. The cabinet said it is the first time in Kentucky that a private company has bid to maintain a highway.
"This first-of-its-kind maintenance contract for the Cabinet consolidates services and secures a single contractor experienced in managing complex assets," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release. "We look forward to making a seamless transition with a partner that shares our common goal of ensuring public safety and preserving the life of the tunnel."
Webber Infrastructure is based in The Woodlands, Texas. The $20.56 million contract is valid for seven years with an extension option for an additional three years, according to an news release. The company will oversee the tunnel's operating system including ventilation, fire protection and suppression, emergency communications, electrical and lighting systems and more.
There aren't any scheduled traffic impacts currently.
East End Crossing Partners maintains the Indiana side of the bridge with a contract that remains in effect until 2051.
