LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new affordable housing apartment complex opened its doors in Middletown on Friday.
Middletown Apartments is the latest project from Housing Partnership Inc. and offers dozens of families relief from the stress of finding a home they can afford.
The complex has 80 apartments, offering 1-3 bedrooms. They range in price from about $650 to $1,000 a month.
The apartments spell relief for 72-year-old June Hampton, who's on a fixed income and has been waiting for years for something like this. She said she would typically have to pay $200 for medications.
"That makes a difference in how much you're paying in rent," she said.
The location at 13730 Poplar Leaf Way gives residents access to top-performing public schools, public transportation, grocery stores and restaurants.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.