LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany, Indiana, councilman is walking 22 miles to raise awareness about veteran suicide.
Josh Turner is a U.S. Air Force veteran and says he knows firsthand what members of the military go through.
He's walking from Jeffersonville to New Albany along the Ohio River Greenway Saturday. He'll make three trips along the greenway and will start around 5 a.m. Turner estimates it will take him about six hours to complete the walk.
"It's going to be tough, but nothing worth having is easy," Turner said.
His journey will total 22 miles to honor the 22 veterans who take their own lives each day. He was inspired by his friend who works with the veteran organization Mission 22.
"Today I don't think it's enough to just be elected," Turner said. "We have to be leaders, and leadership is action ... and I hope I can inspire some people with what I'm doing. Veterans aren't alone."
Turner hopes the community joins him by walking or simply by showing support. He'll end his walk at the amphitheater in New Albany around 11 a.m.
