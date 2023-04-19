NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new fire station is now open in southern Indiana.
The New Albany Fire Department's Fire Station No. 5 celebrated its grand opening Wednesday morning.
Located on Charlestown Road, near Coes Lane, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the station shows the city's commitment to public safety.
Gahan also said the new, state-of-the-art facility and equipment will help firefighters be better equipped to respond to emergencies.
"This fire station is also a symbol of our city's growth and progress as we continue to attract new residents and businesses to our area," he said. "We must ensure that our infrastructure and services keep pace with this growth."
The new station replaces the Twin Oaks fire station, which has been around since 1964. It is being paid for by American Rescue Plan money.
