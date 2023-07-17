LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Movie goers in southern Indiana will soon be limited on movie theatres.
On Monday, Regal New Albany announced its closure on July 26 via its website.
WDRB confirmed with an employee at Regal New Albany on Monday that Knoxville, Tennessee-based theatre company, Phoenix Theatres Entertainment will take over.
The theatre in New Albany is expected to re-open in August.
In February, Regal Cinemas began the closure of 39 theaters across the country, but spared the New Albany theater at the time.
