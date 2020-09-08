LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana pilot arrested at Louisville's airport on child pornography charges earlier this year has pleaded guilty.
Robert Brown, of New Albany, made a blind plea in court Tuesday to three counts of child exploitation, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said.
Two other charges of possession of child pornography would be dropped in the plea agreement, if it is approved by a judge. A blind plea indicates that the prosecutor has not agreed to recommend a lighter sentence.
Brown was arrested at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in January when he stepped off a plane. Investigators said he produced child pornography, including a video of himself molesting a 2-year-old girl.
Police also said he had more than 1,000 images of child pornography on thumb drives.
During a probable cause hearing in January, Officer Phil Kaiser described the pictures and videos in testimony as "both male and female children in numerous sexual positions and acts," according to audio of the hearing obtained by WDRB News. Some of those included adults performing sex acts on the children.
A formal plea acceptance and sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 6.
Related Stories:
- Bond reduction hearing canceled for New Albany pilot accused of taping himself molesting 2-year-old
- New Albany pilot accused of taping himself molesting 2-year-old girl
- Pilot arrested on child porn charges at Louisville airport pleads not guilty
- Pilot arrested on child porn charges at Louisville airport to be moved to Floyd County
- POLICE: Pilot arrested at Louisville airport on 'extraordinarily disturbing' child exploitation charges
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.