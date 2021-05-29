LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-vehicle accident ended in a fatality in New Albany on Saturday afternoon.
According to New Albany Police, a 2020 Kia Soul and a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle crashed on Corydon Pike near Eagle Lane around 1:30 p.m.
Christopher Cupp, 23, who was driving the motorcycle, was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, but died from injuries sustained from the accident, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said.
The driver of the subcompact SUV was taken to Baptist Health Floyd with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe Cupp was traveling north on Corydon Pike at a high rate of speed as the Kia Soul was turning onto Corydon Pike from Eagle Lane.
"At this time the cause of this crash is unknown," Bailey said. "We will reconstruct this event and attempt to determine the factors that led to this tragedy."
New Albany Police Department will continue to investigation the fatal crash.
