LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished.
Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors.
Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says.
A multitude of issues in the building that is nearly 50 years old led the town to decide to tear down the building.
It plans to sell the property after the building is demolished.
