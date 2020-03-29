LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In his daily update on Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky has 45 new reported positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to at least 439.
The new reported cases are based on "preliminary information," Beshear said, and the number could be higher as test results are still coming in.
Beshear called Sunday a "good day," with no new virus-related deaths to report.
"I need you to be really strong and make sure you are thinking about every single (one) of your actions as you go along," Beshear said Sunday. "We need your help to create positive, peer pressure."
The counties with new cases reported on Sunday are: Fayette, Jefferson, Hopkins, Boyd, McCracken, Calloway, Lewis, Nelson, Scott, Franklin, Campbell and Kenton.
Two additional park rangers have been added at Dale Hollow State Park to enforce social distancing and prevent crowds at campgrounds, Beshear said. The additions came after complaints about a fishing tournament.
"We can't let a state park, a basketball park ... we can't let a grocery store become a place where we violate our social distancing rules," Beshear said.
While golf courses remain open across the commonwealth, Beshear said the state will ask mayors and judge executives to close golf courses that aren't abiding by social distancing, encouraging local officials to enforce the rules. He added that runners should run alone or with family, avoiding running with friends or in a group.
"You ought to treat yourself like you have the coronavirus," when remembering to practice social distancing, Beshear said.
He also encouraged businesses that "have the fortune of being open right now" to engage social distancing. The state will have to look into several home improvement stores and "review how essential they are" after receiving reports of stores not enforcing social distancing, Beshear said.
When asked about crowded stores and check-out lanes, Beshear said "we're working on this tomorrow," adding that if there are too many people in a store to practice social distancing, the business needs to limit the number of people allowed in the store at a time. Beshear said a duty also falls on customers to not contribute to the number of people in a business at one time, and to consider returning to the store later if it is too crowded.
The governor was also asked about an amendment proposal to allow people and business owners to sue for overreaching restrictions: "I'm trying to save lives," he said. "If we look back and think we were overly aggressive, that's a good outcome. I'm going to continue to do the right thing. Let the whole world sue me. I used to be a lawyer, I can handle that. Isn't this silly? At a time when we're all supposed to be together and doing our duty."
Kentucky's Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, said the next two to three weeks are "pivotal," and reminded churches that they should not be holding in-person services after reports that Graves County churches were still holding services. He also encouraged Kentuckians to be thankful for medical workers, first responders, essential business owners and workers.
"Now is the time, more than ever, to double down on all those measures to stop the spread of COVID-19," Stack said.
Stack said a Mercer County man who had been tested for COVID-19 refused to comply with health officials' questions about who he had been in contact with.
Beshear said at least 60, maybe more, people have recovered from the new virus in Kentucky based on limited data from numerous sources. But, he said, the state is in a surge and should expect to see more cases.
"We are going to lose more people," he said. "We have got to dig in and realize our actions impact other people. We have to be more responsible now more than ever before. I believe what you are doing now is making a difference."
Sunday's update came after Beshear announced a new daily high for confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 92 confirmed cases on Saturday, with 23 of those cases being in Jefferson County. The governor also announced another virus-related death, a 66-year-old woman from Kenton County.
Beshear also announced a deal with the Labor Cabinet that will raise the maximum weekly benefit for those receiving unemployment by $600 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The agreement also increased the amount of weeks residents can receive unemployment by 13 weeks for a total of 39 weeks.
Two Louisville residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were ordered by a judge on Saturday to isolate themselves after they refused to do so after learning they had tested positive for the new virus. There have been at least five similar incidents in the state where someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 refused to stay home.
