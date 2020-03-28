Beshear (3/28/20)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks Saturday, March 28, during his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Frankfort, Kentucky. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday he has signed an agreement with the state's Labor Cabinet that will raise the maximum weekly benefit for those receiving unemployment by $600 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

The agreement also increased the amount of weeks residents can receive unemployment by 13 weeks for a total of 39 weeks, Beshear added during his daily briefing on COVID-19 in Kentucky

"We want to make sure that we are protecting each and every one of you out there to make sure that you have enough to get through this," Beshear said. "... sign up if you qualify for unemployment. Make sure that you are on it. We got to get through this in the short term and we will rebuild for the long term. Let's just make sure that you are OK."

Beshear said Wednesday, March 25, that Kentucky is extending unemployment benefits to people who previously did not qualify, such as independent contractors, small business owners, freelance workers, cosmetologists and child care workers from religious organizations.

For more information about filing for unemployment, visit the Kentucky Career Center's official website

