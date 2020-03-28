LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky set a new daily high Saturday in the number of positive novel coronavirus cases identified across the state with at least 92, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily briefing on the pandemic.
The 92 positive cases reported Saturday pushes the state's total to at least 394 and nearly doubles the 54 cases Beshear reported Friday afternoon.
"We are in that escalation that we knew would happen," Beshear said.
Of those 92 new cases, Beshear said 23 were from Jefferson County. Another one of the confirmed positive cases was a 1-year-old believed to be from Fayette County, he added.
Beshear also reported new cases in Boone, Boyle, Bracken, Breckinridge, Butler, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Daviess, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grant, Hopkins, Kenton, Madison, McCracken, Mercer, Nicholas, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Warren and Washington counties.
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, Beshear said. The governor reported three deaths related to the new virus Friday, bringing the state's death toll to eight.
Beshear estimated that 64 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19 during the question-and-answer portion of his daily briefing.
This story will be updated.
