LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three more Kentuckians died from complications related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as the state set a new daily high in the number of positive novel coronavirus cases identified across the state Friday with at least 54, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Beshear announced two additional deaths -- a 75-year-old female in Fayette County and a 77-year-old male in Hopkins County -- during his Friday news conference and recognized a third case, previously announced by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, involving a 73-year-old Jefferson County woman.
That means eight Kentuckians have died from complications related to COVID-19.
Unfortunately we have had a third death today, bringing our total #COVID19 related deaths to 8. Today we lost a 73-year-old female from Jefferson Co. Our thoughts are with her family. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 27, 2020
The additional 54 positive cases pushes the state's total to at least 302.
Kentucky's statewide uptick in novel coronavirus diagnoses follows news Friday that positive COVID-19 cases in Louisville hit a new single-day high of 43, according to Fischer.
Beshear reported at least 19 cases from Jefferson County in his Friday update.
"These numbers are going to be slightly different than what you may hear from a local health department because we've got so many labs out there," he said.
While Friday's total is more than Thursday's reported confirmed COVID-19 cases of 50, Beshear noted that it's a slight uptick.
"That is a really good sign," he said.
Beshear also asked judge-executives and mayors to close playgrounds, athletic facilities and other gathering places where people have not demonstrated proper social distancing.
He also urged caution in counties along the Tennessee border, saying residents there should not travel there for anything other than work, helping loved ones or shopping for groceries.
"I cannot control that Tennessee is not taking the steps that we have, and what it means, because obviously you can drive anywhere, is that if someone does decide they want to go out to eat and goes to a crowded restaurant in Tennessee, they bring back that coronavirus," Beshear said, adding that he has not discussed the matter with Gov. Bill Lee.
Lee ordered bars and restaurants to close to in-person traffic this week, according to The Tennessean. Kentucky took that step in its battle to limit the spread of COVID-19 on March 16 and has taken others, including closing schools across the state, far faster than its southern neighbor.
Still, many have criticized the state's delayed response in trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.
More than 1,200 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Tennessee, four times as many in Kentucky, while six who been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died there.
Municipalities like Nashville have issued stay-at-home orders to their residents, enforcing much stricter restrictions than those at the state level.
"I'm not here trying to criticize his leadership," Beshear said. "I'm just here trying to protect my people. I just want to make sure that all of our surrounding neighbors are doing everything they can because it gives us an extra level of protection."
Asked about the possibility of shutting Kentucky's border with Tennessee -- the state's largest -- Beshear said he's "not there yet."
"I think that we consider different options every single day," he said.
Beshear also estimated that the state has more than 1,300 ventilators, which are necessary to treat severe cases of COVID-19.
"We are working to augment that by at least 71, and every single day, we are out there working to make sure that we have more capacity," he said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.