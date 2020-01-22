LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new cocktail bar whose industry veteran owners will focus on ethical labor practices and sensible food waste solutions — along with tasty drinks — will open downtown Friday.
Expo, at 114 W. Main St., across from Whiskey Row, is owned by Louisville transplants Nickle Morris and Lindsey Johnson, who plan to wow customers with good business practices along with inventive takes on classic cocktails.
Morris told WDRB News that the owners decided to focus on recycling, food waste and other issues because the planet is “undeniably in some trouble” and because the bar and restaurant industries “while a lot of fun, are inherently pretty wasteful.”
“So we’re trying to do everything we can with our bar to ensure that we make as little of an impact while still being the thing that people need in a bar, which is somewhere fun and comfortable to be,” he said.
Morris’ work at The Pontiac in Hong Kong “landed the bar on the World’s 50 Best List and earned him accolades both in the industry and media for his work in developing sustainability practices,” according to a news release.
Johnson has worked as an advocate and educator of bartenders across the U.S. and “was featured in Imbibe Magazine in 2013 as one of their “Imbibe 75” Tastemakers, the release read. She also is CEO of Lush Life productions and co-founder of Portland Cocktail Week and Camp Runamok.
“The hospitality industry is notorious for its untenable labor policies, but Expo is looking to set forth a new model where employees are fairly compensated, resources are carefully considered, and guests can enjoy a well-made drink,” the release read.
Morris and Johnson said they have “repurposed, reused and salvaged as much as possible for their current space during the build-out, while including disco ball mirrors from Omega National, locally sourced wood already existing in the space, and décor sourced from local peddler’s malls and thrift shops.”
