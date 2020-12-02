LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new dedicated pistol range is has opened in Meade County.
The range opened Wednesday at the Otter Creek Outdoor Recreation Area, near an existing rifle range. It's open Wednesday through Sunday from dawn to dusk.
The project was paid for partly through taxes on guns and ammo and partly by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife license sales.
The new range is an open area surrounded by earthen berms for safety. There are six lanes with a maximum shooting distance of 20 yards.
The range costs $10 a day to use. Visitors must have both eye and ear protection.
