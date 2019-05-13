ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson is focused on getting involved with the community while keeping it safe.
Thompson began his work at EPD on Monday, but he won't officially be sworn in until the end of the month.
"This is not my police department by any means. This is our police department," Thompson said. "If the community takes involvement in what we do in these programs and outreach, then we can all share in those successes."
Police chief since 2017, Jamie Land is retiring from his duties. Land spoke highly of the new chief in line, citing his career in law enforcement and collaboration with the Elizabethtown Police Department during his time with KSP.
"He will take the agency to the next level," Land said.
Thompson held many roles with Kentucky State Police and was based out of Post 4 in Elizabethtown for over a decade. He's been a part of the community and knows the department has had a positive impact. Thompson said that's the expectation that will remain under his watch.
"It doesn't matter which side of town you live on. It doesn't matter your race, where you go to church, where you go to school — the expectation to be safe in this city should be the exact same for everyone, and it should be our job to provide that," he said.
Thompson and Land will work together for a few weeks before Land hands over all duties when Thompson is sworn in on May 30.
"He's a good person overall, and that's really what you need in this position," Land said. "And I know that he will."
A community meet and greet for the new chief will happen at the Historic State Theater in Elizabethtown from 6-8 p.m. on June 3.
