LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New interim leadership for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness was appointed on Wednesday by Mayor Craig Greenberg.
Connie Mendel will serve as interim chief health strategist for the department. Mendel, who currently serves as deputy director for the department, is replacing Dr. Jeff Howard, whose term ends May 31.
According to a news release, Mendel joined the Jefferson County Health Department in 1997 as an environmental health specialist.
"Our entire community thanks Dr. Jeff Howard for managing the vital work of our Department of Health and Wellness. We appreciate his service and know that our city is stronger and healthier for it," Greenberg said in a news release. "Few people know the Department of Health and Wellness better than our new Interim Director, Connie Mendel, and I am sure she will do a magnificent job in her new leadership role."
Dr. Inder Singal was appointed to serve as interim medical director. Singal is an ophthalmologist with Bennett and Bloom Eye Center. He will serve as clinical and medical advisor to the department.
"Dr. Singal, who has had an incredible career with his medical practice, has chosen a path of continued public service with Metro Government and our entire community will benefit," Greenberg said. "Both his medical expertise and leadership will serve our community well and we thank him for his dedication and commitment to Louisville.”
Dr. Kris Bryant was announced as associate medical director for the department. Bryant is a pediatric infection disease specialist with Norton Children's.
