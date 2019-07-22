NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- School starts Monday for New Albany Floyd County Schools, and students at Slate Run Elementary School will be walking into a brand new building.
Construction started two years ago on the $16.5 million Slate Run project. It was one of seven projects, totaling $90 million, approved by voters in 2016 as part of a referendum.
The Slate Run site was small, so crews had to demolish the building and build on the same spot. They were able to work year-round on the project, because students went to school at Graceland Baptist Church. That allowed workers to get a jump start on the project and finish a year ahead of schedule.
The new building is designed with state-of-the-art technology, a new security system and six more classrooms than the old building. The county is growing, and the added space will allow the district to have enough space for future students.
District leaders are thankful voters approved the funds necessary to make the school improvements, because it is an investment in the county’s future.
“These are inspirational facilities,” said Bill Wiseheart, facilities director for NAFC Schools. “This means a lot to the kids, as they come through the front door, that we care. We care about education. We care about the students. We want them to succeed.”
School starts July 29 for NAFC Schools.
