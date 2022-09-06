LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Madison, Indiana, has announced plans to completely replace the Crystal Beach Swimming Pool.
Crews removed the liner of the pool back in January for renovations and found extensive damage. That includes structural damage like crumbling concrete and filters that failed pressure tests.
In May, the city said it would hire engineers to fix the pool. Now, a plan is in place to completely replace it, based on a recommendation from a structural engineer. The project is estimated to cost between $4 million and $6 million.
The pool's semicircular shape will be kept intact, but amenities such as a lazy river, lap lanes and a new slide will be added.
"Crystal Beach is a regional destination, and it is important to our community and me that we preserve this piece of Madison's history," Mayor Bob Courtney said in a news release on Tuesday. "The city has continued to work diligently to develop a project plan that will prioritize the safety of those who frequent Crystal Beach swimming pool while preserving the original 'Seashore' design."
Other new amenities being added as part of the plan include a zero-beach entry, interactive water features for young kids, new diving boards, new chairs and umbrellas and lighting in the pool and pool grounds.
Officials are planning for demolition work to start this fall. The project is expected to be finished late next summer.
The ongoing pool house renovation should be finished this fall, according to city officials. The project includes renovating the first and second floors of the pool house, adding an elevator and HVAC system, updating electrical and plumbing systems, and creating an event space.
The city was given $2 million to upgrade the pool back in January 2021 from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
For more information about the project and to track its progress, click here.
Related Stories:
- Madison's Crystal Beach Swimming Pool to remain closed this summer for repairs
- Madison, Indiana, awarded $2 million to upgrade community swimming pool
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.