LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new principal at Iroquois High School is on a mission to change the perception of the troubled school — both inside and outside the facility.
The public narrative of Iroquois has been one of frequent fights and low test scores, especially after videos of violent confrontations involving both students and teachers appeared on social media.
“Sometimes we allow some of the more negative stories to push the narrative of the school when we have a tremendous amount of students here who are doing amazing things,” said Principal Rob Fulk, who took over two weeks ago. "What we've really tried to do is listen to the students and the staff and kind of see where we're at and see where we need to go."
Fulk said job one is to begin changing the school's climate and culture.
“Making sure that we have the type of environment that is not only safe but conducive to learning,” he said.
Fulk said that begins by building relationships with students and giving them a voice.
“It's knowing your students, knowing what they need, what motivates them,” he said.
Fulk is using lessons he learned from turning around Moore High School, which includes using social media. He has been posting hand-written notes from students about how they want their school to be perceived.
“I think it's important that we allow students to kind of push back on the perception sometimes and be able to tell their own narrative,” he said.
Fulk is also sprucing up the building. New murals feature the programs Iroquois offers, such culinary arts, and display prominent alumni such as sculptor and former Iroquois teacher Ed Hamilton and Bellarmine basketball coach Scott Davenport.
Students said they are already seeing the difference.
“We're more than just fighting," senior Mohagany McKenzie said. "We're more than just everything negative that they see."
Senior Sage Towsend admitted to often skipping school, but she now has a new attitude.
“I've improved my attendance, because I'm excited to see what's next, and I want to be a part of that change,” Townsend said.
Fulk said he plans to hire a new mental health counselor and provide other resources designed to help students succeed. He expects to see results this year with an increase in the number of students who graduate and are ready for college or career.
“They desire more than anything else that their school is seen as a normal high school in Jefferson County, that their school is one that is respected," he said.
