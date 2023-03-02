LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new 911 call center is nearly finished in Clark County, Indiana.
The new facility near River Ridge will replace the current 911 center in Sellersburg. Officials said the Sellersburg location is adequate, but is in need of safety and technology upgrades.
The new building features infrastructure to keep the building safe in case of a natural disaster, like a tornado.
"If a tornado comes through downtown Jeffersonville, we are still sitting here able to still respond, reach out to the police and fire and dispatch on all the things we need to do," explained Mike Muslain, a Clarksville councilman.
Clark County officials said the new facility will be capable of operating through power outages.
The 911 center is expected to open later this month.
The cost of the project was about $5.5 million.
