LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Board of Education building is set to become a new place to eat, shop and play.
It's being called "The Assembly." The site is located at 110 South Main Street in Elizabethtown, and the new planned development means combining shops, restaurants and entertainment under the same roof.
Social on Main will feature three restaurants, a self-pour taproom and a bowling alley.
The Bug's Ear is a local boutique and Kuddy's is a soda and sweets shop.
All of the developments for the building are scheduled to open sometime this fall.
