LOUISVILLE, Ky. (May 4, 2020) -- A building on the waterfront near the Big Four Bridge that once housed Doc's Cantina and Tumbleweed will soon have a new tenant.
In a news release, Waterfront Park officials say the new, family-friendly grab-and-go cafe will serve coffee, sandwiches, snacks, treats, beer and wine to eat there or for packaged takeout.
Doc's Cantina was the last tenant in the building, but the restaurant fell on hard times not long after opening in April 2016, and had difficulty paying its lease. It closed a few months later, in October. It was supposed to reopen at a future date, but that never happened. The building, painted in bright, bold colors on the outside, has sat vacant ever since.
"We are thrilled to provide this dining option to the two million visitors the park sees each year," said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park in a written statement. "This style of casual eatery is perfect for those who want to grab a bite to eat and spend the day in the park."
An opening date has not been set, but Waterfront Park leaders say renovations have started. Updates include a fresh coat of paint with new color schemes inside and out, rebuilt sidewalks, upgraded drainage and the installation of new picture windows on the riverside.
The grab-and-go cafe will occupy part of the first floor of the building. Waterfront Park is still looking for tenants interested in opening in the remainder of the building.
If you're interested in locating your business there, call Waterfront Park at 502.574.3768.
Previous:
- Waterfront Development Corporation asks Doc's Cantina to pay up or get out
- Doc's Cantina on River Road shutting its doors, effective immediately
- Doc's Cantina now open for business
- Doc's Cantina tapping talent from local artists to decorate restaurant
- Construction on Doc’s Cantina almost complete
- Doc's Cantina expected to open in old Waterfront Park Tumbleweed location
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.