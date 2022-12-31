LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Year is bringing in new bargains at the 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market this weekend.
The event is set up in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. It features 800 booths with 200 dedicated to antiques and collectibles, including everything from hookahs, to toys to carvings.
It is the largest of five annual flea markets at the expo center.
"We generally get about 30,000 people over the four days," said event promoter John Stewart. "We are free admission. We're really one of the only free admission events out here. We have been free admission for all 50 years. We also do half-off parking. We do a $5 parking rebate cash back with any purchase."
The flea market runs from from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, and on Monday, Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.