LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — With temperatures reaching 75 degrees in Louisville on Saturday and few clouds in the sky, many people spent time outdoors and did so while keeping social distancing guidelines in mind.
Amid calls from state and local officials to stay at home in an effort to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, plenty of people spent the weekend afternoon biking, jogging and walking at the Big Four Bridge.
Many of those gathered at Louisville's waterfront stayed 6 feet apart from one another, per the social distancing guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“It’s not weird," said Walker Rucker, who was at the park talking with a friend. "It’s normal to communicate and it’s kind of like second nature."
Although some stayed far from strangers, couples could be seen holding hands, and families gathered on blankets for picnics.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said earlier in the week that he could shut down the pedestrian bridge and parks throughout the city if residents can't abide by social distancing guidelines and not gather in groups larger than 10 people.
"We hope he doesn’t as long as people keep their distance," said Kevin Farmer, who walks the bridge several times a week. "On days like this, we’d like to keep it open."
“Social distancing” at @wfpark in #Louisville Saturday. Most people on bridge were several feet apart and there were no groups larger than five. @WDRBNews #TogetherKy pic.twitter.com/4TTgDDXWr2— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) April 4, 2020
Farmer said it is sometimes unavoidable that people get too close, which is why he said he wears a mask in public.
“You never know how close someone is walking beside each other, and I try to stay my distance, but some people still want to get close,” he added. “They’re on skateboards and coming too close to you.”
Several officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department could be seen keeping an eye on people throughout the park Saturday to prevent any large groups from gathering. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, LMPD said it is using its helicopter to monitor parks and other areas in the city.
"It's so nice outside, we get it," LMPD said in its post. "Let’s rid this virus that’s plaguing our city in order to enjoy the rest of the spring and summer."
Despite the crowd at the park, there were several spaces available in an adjacent parking lot, which can often fill up — even when the weather is not as nice as it was Saturday.
A similar scene played out across the Ohio River near the Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville, Indiana. Dozens of people could be seen riding bikes and jogging — all while staying separated the best they could.
For many of those at the park, going outside and getting fresh air — from a distance — was just as much about staying psychologically healthy as it was staying physically healthy
"It looks like people are taking it into account and being serious about it," Rucker said.
Golf courses in Louisville remain open, but all events, classes and programs through Louisville Parks and Recreation have been canceled through May 10. Playgrounds in Louisville are closed until further notice, as well as basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer fields and picnic shelters and pavilions. For more information on restrictions, visit Louisville Parks and Recreation's official website.
