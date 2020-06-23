LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Voters in Louisville for Tuesday's Kentucky primary are not reporting any major problems.
Pandemic precautions for Election Day include having just one location for voting in each county. In Jefferson County, voters are going to the polls at the Kentucky Expo Center, where thousands have already cast ballots over the past week.
While the location might not be as convenient as typical locations in neighborhoods, most voters like Dave Zukowski seem to be pleased with the process.
"It was really fast and easy. I thought it was going to be a lengthy process, but the walk from the car into the building was longer than the actual time in the building," said Zukowski.
Prior to Tuesday, the Expo Center was open for six days for in-person voting and there were no restrictions on requesting an absentee ballot.
The State Board of Elections had to make the changes because of the coronavirus and say Kentucky is on track to see a record numbers of voters. More than 218,000 absentee ballots were sent out in Jefferson County.
Some people came across issues with their ballot and are able to come to the Expo Center to get those taken care of. While the process inside is quick and fairly simple, some people like Ashley Russell say only having one voting location could make voting tough.
"There is some disadvantages as far as there only being one location, but there are plenty of people that are offering transportation so hopefully everyone will be able to come out and vote today," Russell said.
The State Board of Elections says it will release results, as they come in. But most counties, including Jefferson County, are holding off on results until next week to make sure all mail-in ballots are collected and counted. Those absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 23, or they can be dropped off at the Expo Center.
Here's what you need to know about casting your ballot.
How to vote in person:
In Jefferson County, ballots can be cast in person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kentucky Expo Center South Wing (937 Phillips Lane). Enter the Expo Center grounds via gates 2,4 or 6. Parking will be free.
Masks are required for all voters.
Monday is the final day for in-person voting by appointment at the Edison Building (701 W. Ormsby Avenue). To make an appointment, call 502-574-6100. For more information, click here.
Need a ride to the polls on Election Day? TARC is offering free rides from Union Station (1000 W. Broadway) to the Expo Center from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Here are polling locations in contiguous counties:
- Bullitt: Paroquet Springs Conference Center
- Hardin: Hardin County Government Building
- Oldham: Oldham County High School
- Shelby: Shelby County High School, Floral Hall Shelby County Fairgrounds, Simpsonville Elementary School
- Spencer: Spencer County High School
To find polling locations in other counties across the state, click here.
