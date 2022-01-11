LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 10 families affected by the tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky last month will be given free cars.
The Mayfield Community Foundation just donated a new car to Rodney Burgess and his wife. They lost their home and every car they owned in the storms in December.
The foundation has been collecting money to help people like the Burgesses recover. It received enough donations to buy 10 cars, so far, to give to tornado victims.
"That's been the huge, positive thing is that people from all over the country and the world have poured in money," said Mel Doughty, vice president of the Mayfield Community Foundation. "It means the world to us to at least have a way back and forth to work and stuff. You know, it's just unbelievable. Thank you."
The foundation said it hopes to raise money to buy cars for more families. To donate, click here. To apply for a new car, click here.
