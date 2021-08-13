LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany, Indiana distillery is expanding its production facility.
Northwest Ordinance Distilling will spend $48.7 million on building improvements and four new processing and bottling lines, according to a news release.
The expansion is expected to create 50 full-time jobs within the next three years.
The facility, located on Pillsbury Lane at the former General Mills Pillsbury Plant, previously expanded in 2020 with a $39.5 million project that added 50 full-time employees.
"The New Albany facility is ideally positioned for investment and job creation to address production growth and meet demand," Jeff Conder, vice president of manufacturing for Northwest Ordinance Distilling, said.
Sazerac of Indiana is a parent company of the distilling company.
