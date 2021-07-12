LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Brownsboro Hospital received recognition for its ability to treat stroke patients.
The hospital in east Louisville earned certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, a designation which comes from DNV Healthcare USA Inc., a world-leading certification body.
"With stroke care, you must have the best team and resources, but also the ability to act organizationally with extreme efficiency because of the time-critical nature of these events," Dr. David A. Sun, neurosurgeon and executive medical director of Norton Neuroscience Institute, said in a news release Monday.
The certification is based on standards determined by the Brain Attack Coalition and American Stroke Association, which are set by a full spectrum of stroke care.
In 2015, the hospital received its first Comprehensive Stroke Center designation from another accrediting organization, according to a news release.
According to the American Heart Association, strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death in Kentucky.
