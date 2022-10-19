LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital is reporting a rise in RSV cases in recent weeks.
In early October, the hospital system reported more than 200 RSV cases. About two weeks later, 312 RSV cases were reported across the entire system, including the hospital and other Norton Children's offices.
But most of those cases don't require long-term treatment or hospitalization. As of Oct. 19, Norton Children's only reported having 12 active patients with RSV.
The virus is usually more common in the winter but has started peaking in earlier months in recent years.
"COVID threw it all off with the masks, in a good way for many patients," said Dr. Mark McDonald, medial director for Norton Children's Hospital and Norton Children's Medial Center. "But now, we're kind of seeing RSV become sort of a yearly thing. We see it through the entire year now, not just in the winter."
McDonald said the hospital is seeing a variety of different respiratory illnesses, and the recent rise in RSV cases "just intensified the respiratory season for all the children." He said the hospital hasn't yet seen many flu cases, though he expects a rise to come sometime soon.
To be prepared, he is encouraging everyone to get their flu shots now.
In order to handle the increase, Norton Children's has allocated more space for the treatment of respiratory illnesses.
"We've opened a nine-bed unit just across the street — we have a pedway over to there — and another 12-bed unit within our hospital," McDonald said. "So that's an extra 21 beds for admitted patients to take care of. In addition, we've opened another eight beds in the emergency department in an overflow area to see patients."
McDonald said Norton Children's is also utilizing its sister hospital — Norton Women's and Children's Hospital — and its pediatric inpatient ward to make sure it is taking care of as many patients as possible as well.
According to medical experts, the following signs should be an indicator a child needs to be taken to see a medical professional:
- Trouble breathing (wheezing, rapid breaths, etc.)
- Increased congestion
- Fever
- Blueness around lips
