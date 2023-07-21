LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Norton Children's Medical Group on Friday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new medical facility in the Russell neighborhood that's just for kids.
The west Louisville neighborhood location is the only pediatrician's office in the area. Norton Children’s Medical Group – Russell, is located in the Seven Counties Services building at 2225 W. Broadway.
That's just blocks away from where Norton is building another new hospital at 28th and Broadway that's expected to open in 2024.
Norton said it's all part of a push to make healthcare more accessible to people in west Louisville.
Nurse Practitioner Kim Williams said the new facility means there will be specialists that are close by, so families "will not have to drive all the way downtown or to the east end to get what they need."
Appointments are already filling up at the new office, and parents are excited that they can now get their kids the medical care they need in their own neighborhood.
"I'm glad that now this is opening up -- it's excellent," said Carol Mayes, a mother of four.
"It's wonderful, convenient, easy for me to get to," Mayes said. "I don't have to rush with everything I have to do with my kids."
Williams said it should be one-stop shopping for their children's medical needs.
"Someplace they can go to get everything they need. Their wellness checks, their vaccines, mental health care, sick visits," said Williams. "So that they're not spending their time in emergency rooms and urgent cares where they don't know their providers and the providers don't know the needs of the families."
The new facility features more than 2,200 square feet of exam rooms and lab space, according to a news release. It's expected to provide primary and specialty care to about 4,000 kids a year.
An on-site pharmacy will also make it easier for families to fill prescriptions.
The office will also work with Seven Counties Services, located in the same building on West Broadway, to provide mental health care as well.
"I just cannot wait to come in Monday and get my hands on these kids and to learn the families, and to meet the parents and just to get to know them and make them my own kids," Williams said.
Williams is hopeful this Norton Children's office will be the first of many in the west end.
"It's going to be amazing for the community," she said.
Mayes and her son were happy to take part in the official opening Friday, looking forward to all the benefits it will bring to their family and others in the community.
"It's a blessing," Mayes said.
Medical staff will start seeing their first patients on Monday. CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment.
