LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Walmart Neighborhood Market is now a new Norton Immediate Care Center.
Norton's 18th Immediate Care Center will open on Dec. 20. It's located on Poplar Level Road, next to Norton Audubon Hospital. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
The project started two years ago and is part of Norton's plans to expand in the community.
Kyle Knight, the director, said similar facilities will be built in the future.
"Just in the last two years, we have a partnership with Walgreens in the back of Walgreens stores, and then expanding access in terms or primary care, specialty and urgent care settings," Knight said. "You'll see more of this type of development I believe.
The building also houses primary care offices, which are set to open on Dec. 13.
