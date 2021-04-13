LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting at police near a Walmart in West Buechel said he didn't do it.
Darrell Browning was wheeled into court Tuesday morning, more than a month after the incident.
A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf for charges including attempted murder and criminal mischief.
He's accused of leading police on a chase in a truck with stolen plates before he ran out of the Walmart and was hit by an Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.
That's when Browning reportedly started shooting and police returned fire.
He was taken to University Hospital for treatment.
Browning is being held on a $100,000 bond.
He also has two fugitive cases: one from Indiana and one from Tennessee.
