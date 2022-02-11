LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bock Fest is set to return to NuLu in March.
The NuLu Business Association held a launch party at Red Tree on East Market Street to celebrate the return of the festival on Friday, allowing people to snuggle with baby goats.
Bock Fest features goat racing, craft breweries and a sausage cooking contest, along with vendors. The festival has been canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.
It's scheduled to return March 26 on East Market Street from noon to 6 p.m.
Garwood Linton, owner of Red Tree, said the pop-up event was intended to get people excited about Bock Fest.
"We thought it would be fun to bring in a bunch of baby goats," Linton said. "We're excited to pump up this event."
There were four goats for people to pet, hold and take photos with at Red Tree on Friday evening. A similar pop-up event is planned for Friday, March 4.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.