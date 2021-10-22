LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors in west Louisville are trying to spread positivity in the neighborhood.
"Nuture the West" is a new wellness initiative connecting nonprofits and creatives living in west Louisville. Trashelle Brown, also known as "DJ Bombshell," says she wanted to do something for her neighborhood beyond Louisville's party scene.
She was DJ'ing on Lindell Avenue Friday and while kids danced and played, she hoped to bring good vibes to neighbors and encourage people to connect with one another.
"I am born and raised in the west end and I just don't want outsiders to see the west end as troublesome because there are other great aspects of it," Brown said.
"Nuture the West" offers free food and community resources to help neighbors find relief during stressful times.
