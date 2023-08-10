PAOLI - TORNADO DAMAGE - 8-8-2023 4.jpg

Storm Survey Teams from the National Weather Service in Louisville determined at least two tornadoes touched down near Paoli, Indiana early Monday. (WDRB Image by Darby Beane) Aug. 8, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service in Louisville completed surveys from the severe weather in southern Indiana on August 7.

One of the tornadoes, an EF-1, set an August record for the longest track of a tornado in the NWS Louisville forecast area. It traveled 25.89 miles through Dubois and Orange counties. NWS said the tornado first touched down west of U.S. 231 in northern Dubois County and ended just southwest of Paoli.

The tornado had maximum winds of 107 miles per hour.

A second EF-1 tornado near Paoli was on the ground for 8.73 miles and had maximum winds of 100 miles per hour.

The previous track length record for an August tornado in the NWS Louisville area was 4 miles. That happened in Jefferson County, Indiana, in 2002.

The weather service said three tornadoes hit the Paoli area. The third was an EF-0 south of town.

The other tornadoes confirmed by NWS included an EF-1 near French Lick, an EF-1 in east-central Orange County, and an EF-1 in Salem.

The storms caused damage in several southern Indiana counties. In Paoli, the historic Orange County Courthouse had damage to its bell tower and chimneys. The building was closed for several days for repairs and inspections.

Homes were also damaged and some businesses in downtown Paoli lost brick walls.

Power has slowly been restored during the week with a little more than 100 customers in the dark as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Storm Predication Center, between 1950 and 2021, only 6 percent of tornadoes in the entire state of Indiana happened in August.

Of the 89 tornadoes recorded in the state during that August time period, 22 were reported in Dubois County and 19 were reported in Orange County.

Monday’s six tornadoes are two shy of the record from a single storm in August. In 2016, 11 tornadoes were confirmed as part of a larger outbreak in Indiana, Ohio, and Canada.

