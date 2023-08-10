One of the tornadoes, an EF-1, set an August record for the longest track of a tornado in the NWS Louisville forecast area. It traveled 25.89 miles through Dubois and Orange counties. NWS said the tornado first touched down west of U.S. 231 in northern Dubois County and ended just southwest of Paoli.
The tornado had maximum winds of 107 miles per hour.
A second EF-1 tornado near Paoli was on the ground for 8.73 miles and had maximum winds of 100 miles per hour.
We have a new record for the longest tracked August tornado for our area. The EF-1 tornado that first touched near Haysville, IN traveled 25.89 miles to Paoli, IN. This obliterates the prior record of 4 miles from Jefferson County, IN in 2002. pic.twitter.com/poF51V5lwd
The previous track length record for an August tornado in the NWS Louisville area was 4 miles. That happened in Jefferson County, Indiana, in 2002.
The weather service said three tornadoes hit the Paoli area. The third was an EF-0 south of town.
The other tornadoes confirmed by NWS included an EF-1 near French Lick, an EF-1 in east-central Orange County, and an EF-1 in Salem.
The storms caused damage in several southern Indiana counties. In Paoli, the historic Orange County Courthouse had damage to its bell tower and chimneys. The building was closed for several days for repairs and inspections.
Homes were also damaged and some businesses in downtown Paoli lost brick walls.
Power has slowly been restored during the week with a little more than 100 customers in the dark as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
Pictured: an uprooted tree in a yard on US 150 in Paoli, Ind., after strong storms moved through the area in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo via Darby Beane on Facebook)
Pictured: this image taken from Facebook shows the side of a building in downtown Paoli, Ind., that sustained damage after storms moved through the area in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo via Darby Beane on Facebook)
IMAGES | Southern Indiana residents assessing damage after overnight storms
