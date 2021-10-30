LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's violent trend of gun-related deaths and injuries continued in October, marking the 21st straight month the city has reported double-digit homicides.
According to Christopher 2X with nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers, LMPD reported 15 homicides through Oct. 28. Another 42 victims were wounded with non-life threatening injuries through the first 28 days of the month.
LMPD has reported 166 homicides, along with 509 victims of non-fatal shootings this year.
"After 20 straight months of double-digit homicides, unheard of in past years, I was hoping October would bring some relief from all this gun violence and suffering," 2X said in a news release. "Unfortunately, that did not happen."
Last year, LMPD reported 173 homicides and 528 non-fatal shootings. Louisville is currently on pace for almost 200 homicides and more than 610 non-fatal shootings this year.
"On average, more than one person is injured each day in Louisville from a shooting, and this results in tremendous suffering, emotionally and often financially, for the victims and their families," 2X said. "We'll surpass last year's record numbers next month. It's awful to see these kinds of numbers and to know that behind these numbers are hundreds of innocent kids and families suffering."
