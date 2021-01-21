LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An off-duty LMPD officer was hurt early Thursday morning after his car was shot at on the interstate.
An LMPD spokesperson says the officer was in an unmarked LMPD vehicle on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road around 1:30 a.m. when someone from a another vehicle fired a gun at the vehicle. The officer did not return fire but did crash into the median. That officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
LMPD says the shooter's vehicle got away. No description of the vehicle was given.
