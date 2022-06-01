LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An off-duty Louisville Metro Police officer shot in the face last year while helping control traffic at a construction site is suing the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
According to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Wednesday, officer Chris Lane said state corrections employees knew Keyshaun Stewart violated his parole and should not have been out in public.
Stewart is accused of shooting Lane on the Watterson Expressway last November. He's also accused of shooting and killing Freddrick "Freddie" O'Bannon while he sat in his vehicle on the Watterson.
Lane accuses state corrections employees of not putting Stewart back in jail when he was arrested for burglary in Tennessee. He's asking for a jury trial and an unspecified amount of money.
