LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help in its investigation into the attempted carjacking and murder of a construction worker and shooting of a Louisville Metro Police officer in November.
Keyshaun Joseph Canard Stewart, 25, is accused of opening fire on 37-year-old Freddrick "Freddie" O'Bannon while he sat in his vehicle at a construction area on the Watterson Expressway, near Dixie Highway, before 3 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. O'Bannon, a father of five, was killed.
Police say Stewart then walked over to an LMPD cruiser and shot Sgt. James "Chris" Lane in the face. Lane was able to pursue Stewart and return fire. He was able to shoot Stewart and get him into custody.
SEEKING INFORMATION. Please contact our office at 502-263-6000 or submit a tip at https://t.co/gZ7h6UgnSP if you have information. pic.twitter.com/t3bQCAlT0G— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) January 4, 2022
The FBI office in Louisville is looking into details of the case. In a release, agents said "We believe the suspect had contact with others in the area, including a white SUV, immediately after the murder took place."
The FBI is asking for anyone who had contact with Stewart or saw him between 2 and 2:30 a.m. to contact the Louisville office at 502-263-6000. Tips can also be submitted at fbi.tips.gov.
Stewart is being held on a $1 million bond after pleading not guilty to murder, assault, wanton endangerment and criminal attempted murder of a police officer.
