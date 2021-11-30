LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing a construction worker and shooting an LMPD officer on the Watterson Expressway.
Keyshaun Stewart was indicted Monday on several charges, including murder, assault, criminal attempted murder of a police officer, and wanton endangerment.
The shooting happened Nov. 19 in a construction area on the Watterson near Dixie Highway.
Freddie O'Bannon, a 37-year-old father of five, was shot and killed; LMPD Sergeant James "Chris" Lane was shot in the face, but was able to pursue and return fire, hitting Stewart before bringing him into custody.
