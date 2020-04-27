LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last day of school has changed for students in Oldham and Bullitt counties.
The Oldham County Schools board has approved a new school year calendar that will make May 19 the last day of school.
The district said on Twitter Monday that it changed the date because the state is allowing districts to meet the 1,062 required instructional hours in fewer than 170 school days. The district planned to send more information to families Tuesday.
Tonight the BCPS Board of Education amended the 2019-2020 calendar to make Monday, May 11th the last day of school for students. Also as a reminder...Friday, May 1st is an NTI day. School is IN SESSION for NTI on Friday. pic.twitter.com/uGT6PwGY7B— BCPSky (@bcpsky) April 27, 2020
Bullitt County Public Schools said its board, too, adopted a new calendar. Its last school day will be May 11. The district on Twitter also reminded parents, students and teachers that it will be in session Friday for non-traditional instruction.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.