LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County bus driver has pleaded guilty to DUI.
Lesley Harvey was arrested on March 15, after crashing her bus loaded with students into some poles at the entrance of the Lake Pointe subdivision. No one was injured. Harvey never stopped to see what she had hit.
The 54-year-old was taken to a hospital for a breathalyzer, after she told her supervisor that she had hit something but didn't think it was serious.
Assistant county attorney Matt Hudson says Harvey has now pleaded guilty to one count of DUI and 33 counts of wanton endangerment, which is one count for each student on the bus. All are misdemeanor charges.
The maximum sentence for even a series of misdemeanors is 12 months in jail.
Hudson says Harvey agreed to accept a 12-month sentence on the condition that she not ask for a shorter sentence. However, she can ask for shock probation after 30 days, and prosecutors will not object. The deal does not guarantee shock probation.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.