LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County homeowners will now pay more in property taxes.
During a meeting Tuesday evening, the Oldham County Board of Education voted to raise property taxes to 81.2 cents per $100, a 1.2 cent increase from the previous rate. That means people with a $200,000 dollar house will have a $24 increase compared to last year.
"Middle class families are suffering, these inflation and everything, and this is just going to be a slap in the face if this passes," said Kevin Cook during public comment before the vote.
About 10 people spoke out at the board of education meeting, urging the five members to reconsider raising property taxes while times are tight.
"I'm asking you to hold it this year, I'm not asking you to hold it forever. But this year is a rough year all the way around," said Cheryl Criddle. "Everybody knows it. Going grocery shopping is unbelievable right now."
Board Chair Joyce Fletcher acknowledged the increased cost of living during the meeting, but said the board is committed to keeping and attracting teachers and needs more money to do so.
“We have got to do everything we can to retain our outstanding teachers and to recruit," Fletcher said.
Oldham County teachers got a 3% raise after asking for a 6% raise the district said it could not afford.
"We discussed that we wanted to sustain the raises we gave last spring and then be able to do more, because we had that request from our teachers," Superintendent Jason Radford said.
During the meeting Radford explained that three weeks before the school year started the district had 60 teacher openings, and still has about 15 to fill.
"We do represent community members, but we also represent our teaching staff," said Fletcher. "I think that is who we are really responding to right now."
The property tax increase passed by a 3-2 vote.
