LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tens of millions of dollars in new road projects are driving new businesses into Oldham County.
The new roads currently under construction at Oldham Reserve are expected to connect more jobs to the La Grange business park as it makes way for new growth.
"We focused on high quality jobs, office type layouts," said David Bizianes, president of the Oldham County Chamber & Economic Development. "The full thousand acres of the park would be over 10,000 jobs."
Currently, 125 jobs are on the way with a new Trilogy Health assisted living facility. The new roads will give more people access as the county chamber imagines replacing empty lots with new life: businesses, offices and restaurants.
"The widening of I-71 has been a crucial piece to really allow Oldham County to develop the way it's needed to for quite a while," said Bizianes.
He said the $80 million in new road projects, most of which focus on business development, are expected to strengthen Oldham County's economy.
"By 2023 we'll have a brand new interchange that we'll be driving on to give great access to the park and open up a lot more acreage for development," Bizianes said.
Most new projects are focused near the interstate as more pop up along the county's four exits.
"We see that impact in downtown La Grange, on our Main Street, in our restaurants, and of course with our home sales," said Bizianes. "I think what you're going to see is a big change from residential growth to a lot of new business growth."
Bizianes said developments like the business park can not only withstand a pandemic, but find a way to grow during it.
"The industrial projects and big box seems to be doing just fine, anywhere it can find a place in the whole region," he said.
